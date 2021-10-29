Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,178 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Arista Networks worth $101,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $411.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

