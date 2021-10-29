Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $100,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

