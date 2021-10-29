Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 933.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of The Trade Desk worth $97,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

