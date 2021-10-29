Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Hess worth $112,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

