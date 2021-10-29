Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $104.31 Million in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,325,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.