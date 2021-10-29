Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,896 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $94,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $670.53 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $672.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.60. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

