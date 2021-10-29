Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.61 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.810-$7.010 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

