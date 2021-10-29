Chesswood Group Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$221.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.24. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,497,174.32. Insiders purchased a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last ninety days.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

