Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,375.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

