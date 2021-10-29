Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,631.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $3,274,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

