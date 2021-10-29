Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $196.87 and last traded at $195.36, with a volume of 55842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.27.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

