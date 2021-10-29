Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of CB opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. Chubb has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

