Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,792. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

