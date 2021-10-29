Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.67 on January 7th

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.
Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,435. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.01.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
