Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.67 on January 7th

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,435. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.01.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.