Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,435. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

