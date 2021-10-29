CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,151 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

