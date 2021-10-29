CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $197,494,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $46.97 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

