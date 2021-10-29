CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

