CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD opened at $343.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

