CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $33,651,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

