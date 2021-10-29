CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $376,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

