CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $279,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

