CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSE:FSR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

