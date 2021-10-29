CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

