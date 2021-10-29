CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,900.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,875.20 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,031.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,963.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

