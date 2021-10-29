CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $29.61 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

