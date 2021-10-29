CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE RAY.A opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.44.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

