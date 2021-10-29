Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $35,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NYSE:CI opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

