Citigroup Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.40.

Shares of COIN opened at $319.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

