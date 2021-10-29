Citigroup Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

