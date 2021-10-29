Citigroup Lowers Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target to $42.00

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

