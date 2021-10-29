Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civista Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.