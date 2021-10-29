Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). Approximately 1,594,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,489,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

CSH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.94. The company has a market capitalization of £581.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.