Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $82.00 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

