Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
SGMS opened at $82.00 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 2.06.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.