Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $214,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

