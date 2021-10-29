Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $236,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.35.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $333.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

