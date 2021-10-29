Clarus Securities Begins Coverage on Cal-Maine Foods (TSE:CALM)

Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (TSE:CALM) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.