Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:CWAN) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 3rd

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

CWAN opened at $23.89 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

