Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,048.46 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,548.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.48.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,668.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

