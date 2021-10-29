Clyde H. Allison, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.05. The stock had a trading volume of 983,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,844. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $204.45 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

