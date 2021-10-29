CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin J. Gepsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CME Group alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.