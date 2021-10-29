CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.