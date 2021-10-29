CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at TheStreet

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

