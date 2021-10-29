CMG Global Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $8.10 on Friday, hitting $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 755,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,330. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

