CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 514,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,234,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

