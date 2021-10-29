CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,792. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

