CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $60.64. 4,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

