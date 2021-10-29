CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferro by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,033,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

