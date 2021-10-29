CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 529,883 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,916,000. Domtar comprises about 0.8% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

