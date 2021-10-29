CNH Partners LLC Sells 84,270 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,270 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlanticus worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,327. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

